Raja Choudhary in SAB TV’s Tenali Rama

Dharini Sanghavi
By Dharini Sanghavi
10 Jan 2018 05:14 PM

SAB TV’s epic drama Tenali Rama (Contiloe) has well established that wit and brilliance alone can be used to solve problems as well as to tackle a difficult situation.

Every week we see popular actors joining the cast to play the important cameos. The makers have now roped in TV actor Raja Choudhary of Bigg Boss fame to play the role Dimdima. He will play a sardar with a one leg. He makes people who don’t obey his command and follow the rules and regulations, compete with each other in a game. And losing the game would cost the person one of his legs.

Isn’t that scary?

Raja, who was last seen in Adaalat, shared, “After a long gap viewers will watch me on TV. The character is very different and I am sure fans of Tenali Rama will enjoy watching it.”

Raja has begun shooting and his entry sequence will air in coming days.

Good luck Raja!

 

