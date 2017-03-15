Rajan Shahi's 'special message' to the actors of Yeh Rishta

In unity lies the strength of ‘Success’!! And when the ‘Captain’ of a ship sends across this simple message to his team mates, there is simply no holding back when it comes to sailing through the challenge and emerging as a winner!!

In this case, the ‘Captain’ happens to be Producer Rajan Shahi who went out of his way to cheer the entire cast of the successful show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!!

As the whole team of Director’s Kut geared up for the hectic and strenuous schedule of the most crucial wedding of the young generation pair Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) in Bikaner, Producer Rajan Shahi took the onus on himself to motivate his actors and compliment them for the job well done in taking the show to another level with the increase in numbers.

An actor on terms of anonymity shared the ‘sweet surprise’ that Rajan had planned for all of them upon reaching Bikaner!!

In all the rooms of the actors was kept a ‘special’ letter from the Producer himself which spoke about their fulfilling journey of Yeh Rishta, the most crucial wedding ahead and that by being united, they can achieve all the goals set!!

Take a look at the letter...

Aww!! Certainly, only the best teams can make the best shows!! All credit to the team of Yeh Rishta for keeping the momentum high, and making it big in numbers yet again...