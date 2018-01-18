Home > Tv > Tv News
Rajbir and Pooja to get hitched in Siddhi Vinayak

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2018 10:02 AM

&TV’s Siddhi Vinayak (Studio B & M) will soon come up with an interesting track which will change the lives of the lead characters and the parallel leads simultaneously.

We all know that Siddhi (Neha Saxena), a middle class girl is hitched to Vinayak (Nitin Goswami), a rich guy. While the two are seen in a positive light, Siddhi’s sister - Pooja will turn money hungry and in greed to get rich, she will convince Vinayak’s brother, Rajbir (Karan Khandelwal) that she is in love with him.

Pooja will fake being in love with Rajbir and the latter too will be swoon over by her antics so much that they will get married. However, it will later be known to Rajbir that her intentions to marry him were selfish.

An insider from the sets of the show informs, “On learning about Pooja using Rajbir as her ‘quick rich’ plan, the latter will get upset and will decide to divorce her.”

Are you interested to know more on what happens next?

Stay tuned to this space for more information from the world of Television.

Siddhi Vinayak, Studio B & M, Nitin Goswami, Neha Saxena, Karan Khandelwal

