Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Rajeev Khandelwal open for exciting projects

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jan 2018 09:14 AM
Rajeev Khandelwal says he is willing to work on any medium if he is offered exciting projects.

Asked if he plans to make a comeback on the small screen, Rajeev told IANS in a recorded response from Mumbai: "Since the time I started my career, I have been doing and dabbling in everything. So for me, doing films and television, digital... I could be doing anything... Somebody has to come up with something exciting and then you may find me doing something which you might not expect me to do."

The actor, who is currently busy with Alt Balaji's digital series "Haq Se", says his doors are "always open for any kind of interesting and exciting projects".

"I do not know when television is going to offer me something exciting but, I am very open to doing exciting projects on any medium," he added.

"Haq Se", which also stars Surveen Chawla, revolves around four blood-bound sisters with passionate dreams, all yearning for one thing: fulfilment. It is a modern-day story of dreams, desires, love, war and the eternal pursuit of happiness, set against the unsettling unrest of Kashmir.
 
(Source: IANS)
Tags > Rajeev Khandelwal, Haq Se, Surveen Chawla, Exciting Projects, Alt Balaji's,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days