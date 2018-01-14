Rajeev Khandelwal open for exciting projects

Rajeev Khandelwal says he is willing to work on any medium if he is offered exciting projects.



Asked if he plans to make a comeback on the small screen, Rajeev told IANS in a recorded response from Mumbai: "Since the time I started my career, I have been doing and dabbling in everything. So for me, doing films and television, digital... I could be doing anything... Somebody has to come up with something exciting and then you may find me doing something which you might not expect me to do."



The actor, who is currently busy with Alt Balaji's digital series "Haq Se", says his doors are "always open for any kind of interesting and exciting projects".



"I do not know when television is going to offer me something exciting but, I am very open to doing exciting projects on any medium," he added.



"Haq Se", which also stars Surveen Chawla, revolves around four blood-bound sisters with passionate dreams, all yearning for one thing: fulfilment. It is a modern-day story of dreams, desires, love, war and the eternal pursuit of happiness, set against the unsettling unrest of Kashmir.



(Source: IANS)