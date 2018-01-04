Hot Downloads

Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which TV actress ruled Indian Television in 2017?

Indian Television in 2017
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV couple ruled your heart in 2017?

Which TV couple ruled your heart in 2017?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Rajeev & Surveen starrer 'Haq Se' in making for almost two years

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jan 2018 01:05 PM

Digital series "Haq Se", starring Rajeev Khandelwal and Surveen Chawla, has been in the making for almost two years, say its makers.

The ALTBalaji's series is inspired by Louisa May Alcott's bestselling novel "Little Women". The makers Manor Rama Pictures wanted to give it a larger-than-life film-like treatment. 

"Ekta (Kapoor) is a dear friend. We decided to collaborate on 'Haq Se'. Considering, the modern feel attached to the story, we needed to Indianise it so that it could appeal to the masses," Karan Raj Kohli, Co-Founder, Manor Rama Pictures, said in a statement to IANS.

Set in the backdrop of Kashmir, "Haq Se" is a story based on four sisters and their love, lives and ambition. 

"From scripting the entire series, to casting Rajeev and Surveen, to designing each character's look and narrowing down on the locations, the entire process has taken close to two years. We at Manor Rama strive to create content that is entertaining and at the same time has a significant take home value for our audiences," said Viraj Kapur, Co-Founder, Manor Rama Pictures.

 (Source: IANS) 

Tags > Haq Se, Rajeev Khandelwal, Surveen Chawla, Louisa May Alcott, two years,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top