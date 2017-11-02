Sony TV’s Vighnaharta Ganesh has been a trendsetting mythological drama with new technologies and an impactful direction. The show is receiving good reviews from the audience and is slowly gripping the attention of the audience. Latest TellyChakkar has a breaking news about the Contileo Production’s venture.

The upcoming track of the series is all set to focus on Ganesha (Uzair Basir) and his vahan (vehicle). In the coming sequence the makers will narrate the story of how Lord Ganesha finds his vahan, Mushak. As a little birdie shared, “Ganesha is seemingly upset when he finds out that everyone has a vahan, Parvati has Lion, Shiva has Nandi, Kartikey has Peacock but Ganesh has no one. That’s when his hunt for a vahan will begin.”

For the role of Mushak who was earlier an asur (demon) Mushakasur’s character the makers have finalised renowned artist Rajesh Khera. The 49 year old thespian was last seen in detective show Dev. Rajesh fitted the bill, his character will be an interesting one, more of a lengthy cameo. For the uninitiated, Mushakasur was a demon who later turned into Ganesha’s disciple.

We buzzed the actor to confirm the story. Rajesh who was in a rush because he was in the middle of a shot said, “Yes I’m doing the show.” Rajesh will be seen in a different look altogether in the show. Albeit this won’t be Khera’s first outing in a costume drama. Earlier he was part of shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha and Baal Veer.

Rajesh has already started shooting for his character.