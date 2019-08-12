Rajesh Kumar and Neeraj Sood in Adnan Khan and Shamin Manan starrer Khade Hai Teri Raahon Mein

MUMBAI: Leading OTT platform Hotstar has launched a new web-series titled Khade Hai Teri Raahon Mein, produced by Ideas Unlimited.



Earlier, the show was supposed to air on a new channel called Happy, but due to unknown reasons, the channel did not get launched.



The show will thus stream as a series on Hotstar.



The series features actors Shamin Manan (Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki), Adnan Khan (Ishq Subhan Allah), Vikram Kochhar (Sumit Sambhal Lega), and newbie Navdeep Dua in the lead roles.



As per the storyline, Shamin lives with bachelors Adnan, Vikram, and Navdeep in the same house, and all three boys try to woo her.



Now, the latest we have heard is that Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Rajesh Kumar and Neeraj Sood, who was last seen in Bitti Business Wali, will be a part of the series.



Rajesh will play the role of the owner of the house, while Neeraj will be a neighbour .



The series was launched on 10th August, and Neeraj and Rajesh will make their entry in the upcoming episode.