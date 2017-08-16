Rajesh Kumar needs no introduction!

The thespian who has entertained viewers with many hit TV shows over the years has signed another project that is TV, Biwi aur Main (Shashi Sumeet Productions and SAB TV).

According to our sources, Rajesh will be seen playing Priya’s (Shruti Seth) brother-in-law. Hischaracter is going to be very interesting in the show. Priya will have a good image about his brother-in-law but in real Rajesh’s role will be cunning.

We called Rajesh but he remained unavailable to comment.

Rajesh is also seen in &TV’s newly launched show Comedy Dangal.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!