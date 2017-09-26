Veteran TV actor Rajesh Puri, who has been part of famous shows namely Kaala Teeka, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and others, has signed a new show.

Rajesh has been roped in for SAB TV’s epic comedy drama Tenali Rama. The project which is produced by Contiloe will soon have Ramleela special in the upcoming episode.

According to our sources, Rajesh will play director in the drama who would execute the entire Ramleela play.

We had earlier reported about whose donning which mythological avatar for the play. (Read here).

We tried to get in touch with Rajesh but he remained unavailable.

The cast has started shooting for the particular sequence and it will air in coming days.