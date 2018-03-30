Rajshri Rani to make a comeback with Star Plus’ Ikyawann

Mumbai: Suhani Si Ek Ladki fame Rajshri Rani, who has been on a sabbatical from the small screen after the show wrapped up, is set to return on-screen.



The actress is set to enter Star Plus’ popular show Ikyawann (Panorama Entertainment).



Our source informs us that Rajshri will be introduced in the show as Hitler didi, who will help Susheel (Prachi Tehlan) in pursuing her dreams.



Rajshri has already started shooting for the show.



Interestingly, Rajshri’s previous show Suhani Si Ek Ladki used to air on the same time slot which Ikyawann occupies currently (6:30 pm).



We tried but could not reach to Rajshri for a confirmation.



