Rakhi Sawant to enter Manmohini?

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
12 Jan 2019 12:41 PM
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Manmohini (LSD Films) is one of the recent shows that is attracting a lot of audiences.

The show features a unique love story with a lot of supernatural twists.

The makers are making sure to retain audience attention by introducing many twists and bringing in unexpected drama.

Recently, we reported that Reyna Pandit, who plays the character of Mohini, recreating the popular Bhulbhulaiya track Mere Dholna (Read here:Reyhna Pandit recreates the magic of Manjulika in Manmohini).

TellyChakkar has now learned that controversy queen Rakhi Sawant will most likely be seen in the show for a special sequence.


A source close to the project said, 'In order to make the show more interesting, the makers are deciding to rope in the bold and sexy Rakhi Sawant for a special sequence. We’re sure the audiences will be entertained with the episode.'

We tried to reach out to Rakhi, but she remained unavailable for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
past seven days