Actress Rakshanda Khan is set to play a paranormal investigator in the show "Ragini MMS Returns" that will mark her debut on the digital platform.

Taking the "Ragini MMS" franchise ahead, Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji is coming up with "Ragini MMS Returns" for which Rakshandha will start shooting from the first week of October.

"I play an investigative officer to examine all the paranormal activities happening in the college. She helps the kids to overcome the unfortunate incidents. I have seen the first two instalments which were based on only two characters and were still so scary," Rakshanda said in a statement.

"I would like to see the legacy being carried forward and this time it's going to be bigger and better and give you more chills," she added.

The show is expected to have intimate and scary scenes like never seen before.

It features actors including Riya Sen, Dilnaz Irani, Gaurav Sharma and Priyanka Bora.



