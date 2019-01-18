News

Ram Yashvardhan gained 10 kg for 'Ek Thi Rani...'

18 Jan 2019 06:13 PM

Actor Ram Yashvardhan gained 10 kg for his role in the upcoming show "Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan".

He will be seen playing a negative role in the show. His character needs to be well built to showcase power and strength, among other characteristics. So, he was advised to gain 10 kg. 

"As an actor, I believe in giving my 100 per cent to ensure that complete justice is done to the character. It was a tough routine that my gym instructor had put me on to achieve the desired physique," Ram said in a statement. 

"My diet was full of eggs, chicken and protein shake," he added.

"Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan" will premiere on January 21 on Star Bharat. 

(Source: IANS)  

