Raman and Ishita's plan against Sahil backfires in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Raman and Ishita are still fighting Sahil.

Sahil has learned that his wife Shaina is alive and that she is responsible for leaking information against him.

He vows to kill her for the trouble she has created in his life.

Shaina asks for Sahil's forgiveness, but Sahil begins his deadly game against Raman and Ishita again. The Bhallas are worried as they find Shaina missing.

However, Shaina has left a letter for Raman and Ishita to guide them against Sahil.

In the upcoming episode, Raman traps Sahil by using his son as bait to bring him out.

But Sahil comes along with Shaina and says that he has attached a bomb to her. He warns Raman, Ishita, and the police.

Unfortunately, Raman and Ishita's plan thus backfires .

It will be interesting to see if Raman and Ishita manage to save Shaina.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein features Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, and Divyanka Tripathi in the lead roles. It is one of the most loved shows on television currently. Recently, there were rumours that the show will go off air. However, Divyanka has stated that there is no truth in this.