Raman gets attacked in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

29 Jun 2019

MUMBAIThe ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. The family is happy, as Sahil’s chapter has finally ended.

Raman is unable to attend Aliya and Yug's wedding, as he has to be in Mumbai for an important project.

Meanwhile, some men are keeping an eye on Raman and Ishita.

Raman's new enemy plans to attack and kill him.

However, fortunately, Raman is saved by someone, who actually turns out to be the real villain.

This person earns Raman's trust and intends to create trouble for him later.

The long-running show features Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in the lead roles and is one of the most loved daily soaps on the small screen. The show completed 5 years in December last year. While there is a constant the buzz that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will go off-air in June, it seems like the news was just a rumour.

As per media reports, the makers are coming up with a season 2, but that has been pushed to next year.

past seven days