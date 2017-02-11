Raman refuses to marry Simran in Waaris

Drama...Drama and more drama is what you can expect in the coming episodes of &TV’s Waaris (Viniyard Films).

Loyal viewers of the show will see some high voltage action as the families come together for Raman (Yatin Mehta) and Simran’s (Farhina Parvez) engagement.

In the upcoming plot, Raman will refuse to marry pregnant Simran.

As per a reliable source, families with gear up for Raman and Simran’s engagement but at the end moment Raman will step away from the engagement.

OMG! What will be the reason?

Well, Raman’s dad will warn him that if he marries Simran he will kill her. Raman wouldn’t want to lose Simran hence he will agree to his dad’s command.

This vicious act of Raman’s dad will break Raman and Simran’s relationship.

We are sure makers have more twists and turns planned to keep viewers glued.

Fariha remained unavailable for a comment.

For now, fans of Waaris can enjoy this upcoming track and stay tuned to this space for more updates.