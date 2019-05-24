Rana Daggubati to replace Vikas Gupta in Ace of Space

MUMBAI: MTV Ace of Space is a reality series that is like a mix of Bigg Boss and Crunch. Several contestants are locked up inside rooms that decrease in size after every task. Ace TV producer and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta was roped in to play the host on the show, which did reasonably well in terms of viewership.

Ace of Space will be soon coming with another season, and we hear that the channel is looking at a different personality to host it. Vikas worked wonderfully well because of his image, which connected well with the theme of the show. But with the second season, they had already planned to get someone else to bring in some fresh appeal.

There are rumours doing the rounds that Karan Patel is also being considered. Another actor who has been approached is Rana Daggubati. Rana has been in discussion with the team for Ace of Space 2. He has also liked the idea and given his verbal nod. But the modalities need to be worked out. Given that it's a regular show, he also plans to stay in Mumbai to shoot the episodes on a daily basis, the informer adds.