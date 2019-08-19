Ranbir and Prachi's cozy romance upsets Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: The exciting love story of Ranbir and Prachi in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya is keeping the audience hooked.



The upcoming episode will see another moment of love between them.



Rhea is still forcing Ranbir to play a love game with Prachi, but Prachi and Ranbir seem to ne falling in love with each other.



They share a romantic moment during the anniversary party.



They eventually get close to each other while getting into a cute fight.



Meanwhile, Rhea is extremely jealous on seeing this.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.