Randeep Hooda and Ashutosh Rana in Amazon Prime’s next

Web-based platforms are booming, and an array of Bollywood stars are venturing into OTT for the kind of concepts and characters one gets to explore.

Our sources inform us that versatile actor Randeep Hooda is set to make his digital debut. After playing different roles in films like Highway, Murder 3, and Sarbjit, his acting prowess has been quite admired.

The series will also feature talented actor Ashutosh Rana, who will also soon be seen in a web-series titled Chhatrasal.

We have heard that the project is cops based and will be along the lines of famous film Ab Tak Chhappan. It will stream on Amazon Prime.

We could not get through to the actors for their comments.

The project is likely go on floors in the next week!

