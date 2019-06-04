News

Randeep Hooda and Ashutosh Rana in Amazon Prime’s next

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jun 2019 02:19 PM

MUMBAI: Here’s an exclusive update from the digital world!

Web-based platforms are booming, and an array of Bollywood stars are venturing into OTT for the kind of concepts and characters one gets to explore.

Our sources inform us that versatile actor Randeep Hooda is set to make his digital debut. After playing different roles in films like Highway, Murder 3, and Sarbjit, his acting prowess has been quite admired.

The series will also feature talented actor Ashutosh Rana, who will also soon be seen in a web-series titled Chhatrasal.

We have heard that the project is cops based and will be along the lines of famous film Ab Tak Chhappan. It will stream on Amazon Prime.

We could not get through to the actors for their comments.

The project is likely go on floors in the next week!

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!  

Tags > Ab Tak Chhappan, Flim, Disital World, OTT, Chhatrasal, Highway, Murder 3, Sarbjit, Ashutosh Rana, Amazon Prime, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija

past seven days