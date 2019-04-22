Randeep Hooda to make his digital debut?

MUMBAI: An array of Bollywood stars are now making their digital debut on the OTT platform for the kind of concepts and characters one gets to explore.



Now, it looks like another Bollywood actor is set to join the bandwagon!



We are talking about talented actor Randeep Hooda, who is well-appreciated for his acting skills. He is mostly considering being a part of a web-series.



According to our sources, Randeep is in talks for an upcoming series. It is said to be a cop-based project. We have also heard that the web-show will launch on Reliance Jio.



There is no doubt that the digital platform is the future, and 2019 will witness many Bollywood biggies marking their debut on the web platform, namely Tusshar Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat in ALTBalaji’s Booo... Sabki Phategi, Huma Qureshi in Netflix series Leila, Akshay Kumar in Amazon Prime Video series tentatively titled The End, Tamannaah Bhatia in ZEE5’s next, and Abhishek Bachchan in Amazon Prime’s Breathe, among many others.