Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Shah Rukh Khan
Tanaaz Currim
Akshay Sethi
Reshmi Ghosh
Kapil Sharma
Ajaz Khan
Laksh Lalwani
Monaz Mevawala
Rahul Bhatt
News

Rangeela to deny leaving Berehampur in Life OK’s Ghulaam

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 May 2017 01:29 PM

Life OK’s popular show Ghulaam (Saurabh Tewari) is coming up with lots of interesting twists and turns to kee viewers hooked to the series.

In the recent episodes,we have seen how Rangeela (Param Singh) has been fighting against all the torture of Veer (Vikas Manaktala). Though left all broken and shaken, he has been fighting it out for justice.

Now we hear that, in the upcoming episodes, Shivani (Niti Taylor) will try to convince Rangeela to leave Berehampur in order to live safely away from Veer's scrutiny.

Our source informs us, “Rangeela, who has always seen women getting tortured in the village now wants to protect them. Thus he will refuse to leave Berehampur and stay back in the village, to put an end to all the injustice happening against women.”

Will he be able to get successful?

We reached out to Param and Niti but they remained unavailable for comments.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

