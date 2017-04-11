Rani to PROPOSE Raj in Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja

Recently, fans of Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (Sphereorigins) were left shocked with the news of the show coming to an end.

Yes, the drama, which recently took a generation leap, is all set to go off air.

Sad, isn’t it?

But before the daily bids adieu to its viewers, the makers have some exciting track planned.

In the upcoming episode, Rani (Eisha Singh) who has been kidnapped by her bodyguard Raj (Sarrtaj Gil) will fall in love with him. She would find Raj as her perfect match and would express her love towards him.

Rani will also propose Raj for marriage but he would refuse it, knowing well that their worlds do not match.

Later on, when the duo will decide to go back home, their car will get punctured and both of them will end up visiting the Ameerkot palace.

There, Rani would sense a déjà vu moment and will see a picture of Rani Gayatri and Rana Indravadan Singh. She will also witness few flashback moments.

Will Rani and Raj get to know about their karmic connection?

We buzzed Eisha but she was busy shooting.