Ranveer Singh Compels Nakuul Mehta to do THIS!

04 Jan 2019 07:47 PM

MUMBAI: After the makers of Gully Boy released the poster, they dropped a trailer announcement video online on Friday. Finally, the teaser is out and has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience.

While Bollywood personalities like Karan Johar and Deepika Padukone took to social media to praise the actor's hip-hop role in the teaser, telly stars too took to the micro-blogging site to congratulate the actor. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on February 14th.

Nakuul Mehta also loved the first teaser of the Ranveer's Gully Boy and seems to already have planned to watch it on Valentine's Day with wife Jankee Parekh.

Nakuul took to Twitter to ask his wife for a movie date on Valentine's Day. The actor wrote on social media, ‘The #GullyBoyteaser is absolute amazeballs and this Khilji/Simba/Ranveer guy is off the hook in every sense of the word. Valentine's day chalegi kya @JANK_EE?’

