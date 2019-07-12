Rashami Desai and Tinaa Dutta to participate in Bigg Boss 13?

Rashami Desai and Tinaa Dutta- the Jodi of Tappu and Ichha, are popular television actresses. Rashami was last seen in Dil Se Dil Tak on Colors TV, while Tinaa is playing the lead in Daayan. According to a report in SpotboyE.com, the duo is now ready to get locked inside the controversial house. When the portal contacted the actresses to confirm the same, while Rashami denied it, Tinaa chose to not respond to text message.

Rashami said, "They did call me and also had a meeting but I don't feel I’ll be able to do the show for my personal reasons. Although they want me to participate... so, let’s see.” However, a source mentioned that although things haven't been finalised yet, if the actresses give a go ahead, you will most definitely see them on the show.

Would you like to see Rashami Desai and Tinaa Dutta in Bigg Boss house?