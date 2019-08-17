Rashami Desai finds love again in him...

News

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is a popular television actress. She is best known for portraying the character of Tapasya in Uttaran and Preeti in Adhuri Kahaani Hamari.

Speaking about her personal life, after her divorce from actor Nandish Sandhu in 2015, Rashami reportedly has found love again. According to a report in Times of India, the actress has been dating diamond merchant-turned-actor Arhaan Khan, who has featured in a few South films and was also seen on the TV show, Badho Bahu. The two met in 2017 and hit it off instantly. However, it was at Prince Narula’s wedding with Yuvika Chaudhary last year that their bond became stronger. Soon, their friendship blossomed into love.

A source close to the couple told the daily, “They seem perfect for each other. They are two mature individuals, who are taking one day at a time. They are serious about each other and are talking about tying the knot in a year’s time.”

 

