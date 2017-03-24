Hot Downloads

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary

quickie
Manit Joura

One night stands are for talented people: Manit Joura

more quickie Click Here

quickie
Neha Pednekar

I would like to get naughty with Sujay Reu: Neha Pednekar

more quickie Click Here

poll

Niti Taylor looks best with ...?

Niti Taylor looks best with ...?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which singing reality show do you enjoy watching?

Singing reality show
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Rashi Mal bags the lead role in A.I.S.H.A Season 2

SanaFarzeen's picture
By SanaFarzeen
24 Mar 2017 05:17 PM

The talented duo Raghu Ram and Rajeev Laxman launched their first web series A.I.S.H.A last year on Arre that brought about a lot of appreciation.

Starring Rannvijay Singh’s brother Harman, the series tells the tale of a guy who is on a hunt to find his virtual girlfriend A.I.S.H.A (Artificial Intelligence Simulated Humanoid Assistant).

After a successful season, the makers have launched their next, that is touted to be more exciting and fun.

Playing the lead role in the installment will be Paanch fame Rashi Mal.

Taking up the role of a computer hacker Abigal aka Abby, she will be seen ably supporting Sam in finding AISHA.

The web series launched its first episode yesterday.

When we called Rashi, she confirmed the development and shared, “I am really excited to be a part of the web series. It has been produced as per international standards and I am sure audience will be hooked to it. Last season the makers built the drama, this time it is going to be a thrilling experience.”

Good luck, Rashi!!

Tags > Rashi Mal, actress, A.I.S.H.A Season 2, lead role, Raghu Ram and Rajeev Laxman,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top