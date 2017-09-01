Rashmi, Sreejita and Neha joins & TV's Comedy Dangal

The competition between reality shows versus daily soaps is a never ending saga on television. While each genre has its charm, it also has its loopholes. Highlighting the same with a twist of humor, this Sunday &TV’s comedy show – Comedy Dangal will have a TV special episode. And to make the episode more entertaining and full of drama, television’s popular actresses – Rashmi Desai, Sreejit De and Neha Pandse will be joining the contestants in their act.

The show will kick start with a courtroom scene where Anu Malik will be seen as the judge and Bharti Singh will be seen as an advocate and the assailant will be television queens - Rashmi Desai, Sreejit De and Neha Pandse. They will be accused of putting a lot of make up and irritating the viewers with their tears and over-acting. After a comical courtroom session, viewers will see Anu Malik’s team performing a parody Kaun Banega Hazarpati with Gunjun as Big B, Mubeen Saudagar as Nimmi which will turn the entire scenario into a laughter riot. Later, it will time for some daredevil stunts with Gatron Ke Khiladi as Rajesh Kumar will play Rohit Shetty, Mona Lisa will be the contestant and VIP as Nane Patekar. All the three of them will leave the viewers with tears of laughter.

After the funny acts by the contestants, it was time for the television bahu’s to showcase their comic. Rashmi Desai will be seen donning the avatar of a desi air hostess on a daily soap airline. She was joined by Sreejita De who will be a rich heroine and Neha Pendse, will be seen popular television producer Fekta Kapoor. With three power packed performers on the stage, it will definitely be dhamakedar act.

We can't wait to split our sides in laughter this sunday once this episode airs.

For more such interesting updates, keep a tab on TellyChakkar.com