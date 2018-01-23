Home > Tv > Tv News
Ratan envies Diya and Abhay’s closeness in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2018 05:32 PM

Mumbai, January 23, 2018: Diya (Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar) and Abhay (Suyyash Rai) are soon going to get hitched, thanks to Ratan Sa’s (Rohit Suchanti) efforts in Sony TV’s Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya (Shashi Sumeet Productions).

The upcoming episodes will witness Diya’s bachelorette party where Abhay will challenge Ratna Sa to convince Diya to wear a western dress as compared to the traditional attires she is comfortable sporting. Ratan will take up the challenge and will gift Diya a stylish modern dress. 

However, he will receive a rude shock to find Diya wearing a blue salwar suit instead of the short dress. An annoyed Ratan will then complain to Yash that she spoilt the fun by not obeying the dress code. Subsequently, Abhay will make Diya feel comfortable in her attire.

A source informs that Ratan will be all the more annoyed watching the closeness between Abhay and Diya. Looks like jealously will brew between Ratan and Diya soon.

