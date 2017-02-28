Hot Downloads

Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Ambika
Ambika
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Sameeksha Sud
Sameeksha Sud

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which Rajat's character is your favourite?

Which Rajat's character is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Ratan Rajpoot, Ayaz Ahmed change their names

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2017 05:04 PM

Actors Ratan Rajpoot and Ayaz Ahmed, who play lead roles in "Santoshi Maa", have changed the spellings of their names.

Ratan Rajput is now spelled as Ratan Raajputh and Ayaz Ahmed will now be Ayyaz Ahmed.

"I felt very intuitive about this and you have just one life. I believe in universe, manifestation and vibrations. According to numerology my name number and my destiny number should be same and hence I decided to change the spelling and added an extra 'Y' in Ayaz," Ayyaz said.

"Santoshi Maa" is aired on &TV.

 (Source: IANS)

 

Tags > Ratan Rajpoot, Ayaz Ahmed, chnge, name, Santoshi Maa, TV show, &TV, spellings, Ratan Raajputh, Ayyaz Ahmed,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top