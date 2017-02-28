Ratan Rajpoot, Ayaz Ahmed change their names

Actors Ratan Rajpoot and Ayaz Ahmed, who play lead roles in "Santoshi Maa", have changed the spellings of their names.



Ratan Rajput is now spelled as Ratan Raajputh and Ayaz Ahmed will now be Ayyaz Ahmed.



"I felt very intuitive about this and you have just one life. I believe in universe, manifestation and vibrations. According to numerology my name number and my destiny number should be same and hence I decided to change the spelling and added an extra 'Y' in Ayaz," Ayyaz said.



"Santoshi Maa" is aired on &TV.

(Source: IANS)