Rati Pandey set to RETURN to small screen with Sony TV’s Porus

Time to revisit history and open a chapter less read about!

Yes, the tale of Indian king Porus and his brave waging war against Alexander the Great may have glorified our past but the story is well, long forgotten.

Trying to get viewers abreast to this powerful tale, Swastik Productions has joined hands with Sony Entertainment Television to bring another magnum opus show titled Porus.

The historical drama, which will go on floors soon, is currently on a casting spree.

Credible sources have informed that the makers have roped in a big name to play the female lead.

Wondering who?

Making a comeback after a long hiatus post Begusarai, Rati Pandey will play a powerful princess in the show. Her character will be named Anusuya.

Though we do not have much detail about her role, the actress has begun her workshop and has been going through a rigorous training entailing horse riding and fight techniques.

When we called the actress she said, “Nothing has been confirmed as of now, so I can’t really comment on the developments.”

This would be Rati’s second outing with Swastik after playing a pivotal role in Begusarai. Post few episodics, Rati made her debut as a lead with Miley Jab Hum Tum. She then got the world talking with her remarkable performance in Hitler Didi.

Our efforts to reach Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary and the channel spokesperson remained futile.

