Raveena Tandon to steps into the shoes of Anurag Basu on Super Dancer 3?

MUMBAI: Anurag Basu who is seen as the judge on the show Super Dancer 3, will be taking a break for this particular week as he has a film shooting scheduled up because of which he has to skip this week's shoot for the reality show.



And this is the main reason why the makers of the show have roped in the famous Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon on the show and she will start to shoot for the show tomorrow itself.



This is not the first time that the ace director has taken a break from the reality show. There was a time when the director had to leave the show for some time and then the famous choreographer Marzi Pestonji was roped in instead.



Anurag is currently gearing up for the next movie which is going to be a multi starrer action comedy consisting of four different stories which intesect with each other through the connection of emotions and drama.