Indian actor Ravi Bhatia, who featured in Indonesian television shows, is now back in Mumbai and keen to do intense and romantic roles on screen.

Ravi had found popularity in Indonesia ever since Ekta Kapoor's historical saga "Jodha Akbar" went on air there. He went there and did shows there like "Cinta Di Langit Taj Mahal","Roro Jonggrang", "Gara Gara Duyung" and "Sambhalado".

After staying in Indonesia for three years, Ravi is back to regale his Indian fans.

Commenting on the kind of roles he is looking forward to now, Ravi said in a statement: "Intense and romantic. Intense love stories always fascinate me. If I get an opportunity, I would love to do a show or film like 'Veer-Zaara', 'Titanic', 'Possession, Before Sunset' or 'A Walk to Remember'".

However, the actor does not want to restrict himself.

"I am greedy when it comes to work. If not a romantic, I am open to doing shows in any genre unless and until my role is performance-oriented," he added.

The actor says he went to Indonesia for a short duration.

"Luckily, my stay got extended. I explored a lot there, learned a new language, did live TV shows, played the role of a super hero in an international series, recorded a trilingual music single. But I was terribly missing my family and friends and decided to come back to my karma bhoomi Mumbai," he said.

