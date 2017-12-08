Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta receive a ROYAL gift

A wedding day is one of the most memorable moments for any married couple. And for TV couple, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, it ought to be more than special as they are nothing less than ‘Relationship Goals’!

The much in-love actors completed 4 years of togetherness yesterday and to celebrate their big and special day, Ravi and Sargun took off to holiday in the Venice of the East – Udaipur, Rajasthan.



Ravi and Sargun had some of the most memorable moments in the Udaipur Palace and their trip transformed into a unforgettable one when they got an opportunity to meet the Majestic Prince of Mewar!



The couple took to their Instagram handle to share their excitement and remark a heartfelt gesture of the prince, “Lakshayraj Singh Mewar.”

We can only stare at this gesture with admiration and surprise and why shouldn’t we? Afterall, they were in a city where even the air is tinted with royalty!

Later, Ravi posted this photo with the royalty himself - Take a look!



