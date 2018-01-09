Ravi Dubey backs up Hina Khan, shows disappointment towards Shilpa's fans

Television actor & comedian, Ravi Dubey, is apparently an avid follower of the reality show Bigg Boss & has been watching the season very closely giving his inputs regularly via his opinions on his social media handle.

The actor has time & again stood up to speak about Hina Khan. The two recently met on the sets of the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi & got along. The former has been supporting the actress while she's been locked away in the house.

The recent turn of events where the nominated contestants had to visit a mall to make a vote appeal went awry to the extent that the four had to be immediately taken back to the vanity vans as the fans turned in huge numbers. One particular video has gone viral that has been condemned by audiences & industry alike, the video shows one of Shilpa's fans pulling Hina's hair leaving her in extreme pain.

Ravi Dubey who had earlier spoken in support for Hina when she was trolled for crying over a soft toy, second time again voiced his opinion on the unfortunate incident at the mall.

Ravi tweeted, 'Misbehaviour with @eyehinakhan in the mall is saddening and disgusting'

Hina was escorted out of the event immediately & taken to safety. The finale is to take place this weekend.