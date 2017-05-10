Ravi Dubey caught by traffic cops

Hot news coming your way!!!

Seems like the dashing Ravi Dubey has already become a ‘khatron’ ke khiladi or was he humming Juda Priest’s ‘Breaking the law’ early in the morning???

Dazzled by what are we saying? Let us explain...

Tellychakkar.com, just few moments earlier, spotted the talented actor Ravi in detention with cops at Bhagat Singh Nagar (Goregaon, Mumbai).

Yes, the actor was caught by the cops breaking traffic laws, and was withheld on the road, much to the joy of onlookers.

Ravi was not wearing a helmet, and was fined for the offence by the traffic officials. The actor, at his coolest best parked his bike near the police van, as fans looked at him awestruck. He too, sweetly smiled at passerby, while being busy on his phone.

Here checkout the exclusive picture.

We confirmed the news with the cops positioned at the spot.

Well, all we can say Ravi, breaking the law is not always good, and we are sure you know that too. Being a responsible actor, we hope, you inspire people to be safe on the road next time, by wearing the helmet!!

The actor, who has been part of Jamai Raja last, will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 next. The reality show was launched last night (9 May), and the contestants will be flying off to Spain soon for the same.