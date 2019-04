MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey is one of the most loved television stars, and he has a massive fan following. The actor is currently hosting the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs but has been away from television serials for quite some time now.



The actor is one of the most active ones on social media, and keeps his fans and well-wishers posted.



Ravi recently shared a post and put his fans in a mode of suspense with photo of his where he is looking dashing and handsome as ever. He said that he is secretly excited but he has to keep quiet about it now. Very soon, he will let his fans know about it.



Well, this has got his fans and well-wishers guessing what his next project will be. Guess all Ravi fans will have to wait until he makes an announcement.



Check the post here.