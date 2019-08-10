News

Ravi Dubey hosts reality show for mechanics

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Aug 2019 07:18 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Ravi Dubey is hosting a reality show for mechanics in India.

Castrol, an automotive and industrial lubricant company, on Friday announced the telecast of a reality show for mechanics in India, as part of its Castrol Super Mechanic Contest.

The four-part show will document the journey of 16 car and bike mechanics who have battled to win the title of 'Castrol Super Mechanic 2019'.

"It has been an amazing experience for me to interact with the mechanics during the show, and I am sure all the viewers will enjoy this one of a kind competition as well," Ravi said.

The weekly show will air from August 10 on the Zee network.

Source: IANS

Tags > Ravi Dubey, Super Mechanic Contest, Zee Network, mechanics, TellyChakkar,

