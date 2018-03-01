Home > Tv > Tv News
Ravi Dubey is a phenomenal actor, says Maaya fame Veer Aryan

01 Mar 2018

Mumbai: Veer Aryan received quite some recognition as a debutant in the digital space with Vikram Bhatt’s Maaya, a web-series which gives a take on people who are into alternative ways of sexual gratification.

The Choreographer turned actor who was last seen on the 70mm screens in the Bollywood movie, Bhoomi will soon be seen in another web-original by Vikram titled 'Untouchables.'

The maker recently launched a sneak-peek of the courtroom drama, which has been inspired by true incidents. As per reports, the story revolves around Sreejita De’s character, a medical student who is an escort and gets embroiled in a murder trap of her wealthy client.

And Veer who plays a significant role in the series once again impressed the audience and seems like among the ones who look forward to watching the web show is actor Ravi Dubey. Why do we say that?

What do you think about Ravi Dubey?

Well, Ravi happened to watch the sneak peek shared by Veer on Twitter and he complimented his work. 

Take a look below:

An overwhelmed Veer complimented him back:

And Ravi very kindly thanked him back:

That’s quite a bond Ravi and Veer seem to share!

