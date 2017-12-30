Ravi Kishan joins Agnifera cast for New Year celebration

&TV’s Agnifera is entertaining viewers since its inception and now the audience are in for a treat as we set foot in the new year. A special surprise planned on the show will not only add to the festive spirit but will also welcome the new year with a bang. Right at the start of this year, Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, will be seen shaking a leg with the cast of the show on some of his popular songs.

As per the ongoing track, whole family is upset with the incidents that have been taking place with Vishu. Thus, to lighten everyone’s mood, Vidvaan decides to invite his friend Ravi Kishan for the celebrations at his place. Ravi Kishan will enter the house to celebrate new year and will perform on the song, ‘Lens Neela Neela’. Later, the two bahus Ragini and Shrishti will also join him and dance on the song “Bagal wali jaan maar li”.

Talking about the same Yukti Kapoor who essays the role of Raginik, said “The entire cast of the show had so much fun shooting with Ravi Kishanji. He is very humble and his appearance on the show made New year even more special. We chatted with him for a long time and there was a point where he once thought that I am from UP because I was so fluent with Bhojpuri . He was amazed when I told him that I am from Jaipur. Hope the audience will enjoy the new year special”