Ravi to know of Ambika’s ‘real identity’ in Life OK’s Kalash

Life OK’s Kalash – Ek Vishwaas (Balaji Telefilms) will see a major high point this week, wherein Ambika (Aparna Dixit) will reveal the truth of her being Devika to Ravi (Krrip Suri).

Last week, we reported about how Ravi and Ambika had a confrontation, wherein Ambika wanted to get out the fact that Ravi was actually involved in her killing.

The sequence will reach a high-voltage drama this week, wherein Ambika will reveal her real identity to Ravi, and also tell him that she planned to kill him along with others in the family.

As per a credible source, “Ravi will be shocked on hearing the truth. He will immediately try and make Devika understand that he was not involved in her murder.”

Will the ‘tashan’ between Ravi and Ambika reach a crescendo?

We buzzed Aparna, but did not get through to her.

Watch this space for more updates.