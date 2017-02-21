Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal

quickie
Gunjan Walia

Vikkas Manaktala is my all am/pm friend: Gunjan Walia

more quickie Click Here

poll

Who looks BEST with beard?

Who looks BEST with beard?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Ravi Raj’s ‘Agnifera’ to launch on &TV!!

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Feb 2017 06:33 PM

Ace Director Ravi Raj’s first venture as producer will launch on TV soon. ‘Agnifera’ the social drama has popular face Ankit Gera, Yukti Kapoor in lead roles. 

The show was earlier to be launched on Zee TV. But now, the social drama will air on & TV. 

A drama series with a beautiful yet different love story set amidst a rural backdrop will form the crux of the concept. Also, the unique story will have the female lead being very different from what we have seen on TV so far. 

The girl, played by Yukti Kapoor will be a typical dabangg character, who would love to show-off her skills with the revolver and gun. The story will traverse into showing a love story and the coming of age of the girl who would come face to face with ‘love’ and ‘being loved’...

As per a reliable source, “Agnifera will be a fresh concept for & TV, amidst the bouquet of shows that are on air. The show will launch very soon on &.”

When contacted, Producer Ravi Raj was not available. 

We hear that the promo of Agnifera will hit TV screens soon. 

Watch this space for more updates.       

Tags > Director Ravi Raj, Agnifera, &TV, Ankit Gera, Yukti Kapoor, TV show,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top