Ravi Raj’s ‘Agnifera’ to launch on &TV!!

Ace Director Ravi Raj’s first venture as producer will launch on TV soon. ‘Agnifera’ the social drama has popular face Ankit Gera, Yukti Kapoor in lead roles.

The show was earlier to be launched on Zee TV. But now, the social drama will air on & TV.

A drama series with a beautiful yet different love story set amidst a rural backdrop will form the crux of the concept. Also, the unique story will have the female lead being very different from what we have seen on TV so far.

The girl, played by Yukti Kapoor will be a typical dabangg character, who would love to show-off her skills with the revolver and gun. The story will traverse into showing a love story and the coming of age of the girl who would come face to face with ‘love’ and ‘being loved’...

As per a reliable source, “Agnifera will be a fresh concept for & TV, amidst the bouquet of shows that are on air. The show will launch very soon on &.”

When contacted, Producer Ravi Raj was not available.

We hear that the promo of Agnifera will hit TV screens soon.

Watch this space for more updates.