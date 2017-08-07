Geetashree Roy, who played lead roles in Bengali dailies like Rashi and Devi Pokkho, says Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is an important festival for her.

“Since childhood, I have been celebrating Rakhi. It is a very important festival for me,” said the actress to Tellychakkar.com.

When asked how she usually celebrates the occasion, she shared, “I begin the day by tying Rakhi to Lord Krishna; I started this ritual even before my brother was born. And then I tie Rakhi around my brother's wrist. My brother and I exchange gifts but we do not reveal what the gift would be so it adds to the excitement.”

“My brother and I reserve the day for each other. We watch movies and have fun. This year I will probably take him to watch Jab Harry Met Sejal,” she added with a smile.

We asked her if she has any Rakhi brother from the industry, she said, “Yes, I have one. His name is Sohail Dutta. He is very sweet and is fond of me. As a child artist, he has worked in many projects, one of which is the serial Chokher Tara Tui.”

When Geetashree was young, she was quite naughty.

Recalling an incident revolving around this ceremonial thread, she shared laughing, “I used to call the boys who were after me but I didn’t like and tie Rakhi around their wrists. I usually used to call them on the pretext of giving a book or something like that.”

Sounds amusing!

May the brother and sister have an amazing Rakhi celebration!

On the work front, currently Geetashree is busy with the upcoming film of Zee Bangla Cinema Originals.