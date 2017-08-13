The fabulous dancer Raghav Juyal can woo any girl with his cool dance moves.

Apart from being a dancer, he is the host of Star Plus’ Dance +. For his spontaneity and superb comic timing, his fan following is increasing day by day.

The charming personality is on cloud nine these days as he is earning praises not just from audience but also Bollywood celebs. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan praised him when he came on the sets. Aayushman Khurrana who came for promotion on the sets of Dance +3 too praised him.

When Tellychakkar.com got in touch with Raghav, he excitedly shared, “It was amazing shootingwith them. We had fun and we all danced. Aayushman sang a song for the audience. Even Rajkumar Rao danced.”

Talking about his favourite contestant, he said, “I like Aryan Patra because he is a very strong, powerful and clean dancer. House of Suraj is an amazing group of all girls crew. They have very good stage presence.”

We wish Raghav a great career ahead!