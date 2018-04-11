Read to know about the leap story in Colors Bangla’s Resham Jhanpi

Kolkata: Gear up to watch full on gripping drama in Colors Bangla’s Resham Jhanpi!

Avid viewers of the daily drama would know that the show will have a leap of 15 years and TellyChakkar had already reported that actor Subhankar Saha will be joining the team of Resham Jhanpi as an important character. Now read on to know how the story will move post the leap-

Well, according to the current broad track, it is discovered that Bonya has blood cancer and only Rani is a match. Throughout her life, Bonya would require blood transfusion and thus, Rani would have to act as a custodian of Bonya’s life. Through this act, Rani makes a place for herself in Nandini (Sohini)’s heart, who was earlier wary of Rani.

In Nandini’s mind, to protect her daughter Bonya she must accept this other girl, Rani. Surjo (Arghya Jyoti Pal) adopts a much softer attitude towards Rani and sees her as his own daughter, much like the elder one he lost. Ironically, both Nandini and Surjo are unaware that Rani is indeed their long lost elder daughter. The truth is only known by Rupmoti (June Maliah), Indra and Madhu (Nandini’s sister), who keeps it a secret to protect Rani’s life from Rupmoti and Indra.

After fifteen years, Rani and Bonya will be seen as young adults.

Rani has grown up to be an amicable, simple girl. She is devoted to Hanumanji and believes that he will help her overcome all hurdles. Bonya is grateful to Rani but is constantly poked by Rupmoti to believe that she is inferior to Rani since her life depends on her, and that her father Surjo loves Rani more.

So, the new story will explore how these sisters, whose lives are intertwined, explore adulthood, their relationship with their mother, Nandini (Sohini), and other people who will now enter their lives.

Rupmoti and Indra will continue to be a constant threat to Rani, while Madhu (Pallabi) would keep acting as a safeguard. Nandini, who is still unaware of Rani’s true identity, is determined to protect Bonya’s life even if it means asking Rani to make a hard decision and sacrifice.

Pratyusha Paul, previously seen in serials like Esho Ma Lokkhi and Tobu Mone Rekho, will be seen in the role of Rani.

Soumi Chakraborty, who played the female lead in Ki Kore Toke Bolbo and was seen in Radha, has been roped in to play Bonya.

We couldn’t connect with the actors for a comment.

Stay hooked to this space for more updates.