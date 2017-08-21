Time to pour in some love and wishes for the heartthrob of Tellydom who turns a year older today!!!

We are talking about birthday boy Barun Sobti, who is winning hearts as Advay on Star Plus’ popular daily Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 3 (Four Lions).

The birthday boy is showered with lots of love and wishes from his buddies from the industry on the social media and his fans as well.

TellyChakkar.com called up Barun to wish him on his birthday today and also to know more about his plans for the day.

We learned that he isn’t shooting today. He told us, he is busy spending some quality time with his family and asked us to call later.

Wow! We say that is a lovely gesture, Barun! People in the industry barely find anytime to spend with their families and loved ones, especially if you are a daily soap artist yet the TV heartthrob took out time for his family and that itself speaks volumes for the love he has for them. Birthdays are indeed meant to be celebrated with your loved ones and Barun is doing just that.

TellyChakkar.com wishes you a very Happy Birthday and a blessed year ahead.