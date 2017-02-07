Read to know more about Diya and Rudrajit’s friendship

Guess with whom Diya Mukherjee bonds on the sets of Star Jalsha’s ‘Agnijal’ (Shree Venkatesh Films)?

Well, it’s Rudrajit Mukherjee.

For the uninitiated, in the daily, both the actors are playing husband and wife.

Although the actress bonds well with everyone on the sets but with Rudrajit it’s different. Since they both have almost same call times, they get to spend more time together.

When Tellychakkar.com asked Diya if off screen chemistry enhances on screen chemistry, she said, “Yes, definitely. If we share a good relationship, it helps a lot. As far as acting is concerned, it helps everywhere. We can discuss as well as suggest each other to improvise the scenes.”

Since both Rudrajit and Diya get to spend time with each other on the set, we asked when not shooting how they pass time, she shared, “We play badminton, have adda and also watch movies.”

Good way to bond, guys!

