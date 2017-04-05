Hot Downloads

Read to know the exciting twist in Zee TV's Ek Tha Raja

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Apr 2017

Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (Sphereorigins) stepped into the reincarnation mode recently.

Now, Tellychakkar.com had exclusively reported about the show taking a fresh start with season 3.

As per the plot, Rani (Eisha Singh) has re-born as a fearless and bindaas person who likes clubbing and loves her independent mom, while Raja is now known as Raj (Sarrtaj Gill) who has is Rani's bodyguard.

In the show, Rani hates boys and is quite pissed with her mom for getting a bodyguard for her safety. She will now plot a plan to teach Raj a lesson and send him off from her life.

In the coming episodes, she would ask the vegetarian Raj to eat non vegetarian food. Rani would think that if she will harasses him, he will leave the job and go away. But surprisingly, Raj will eat non-veg food, leaving Rani in a shock.

What will be Rani’s next move?

We buzzed Eisha and she confirmed the above development with us.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Tags > Zee TV, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, TV show, Eisha Singh, Sarrtaj Gill,

