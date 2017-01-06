Read on to know what's going to happen next on Swabhimaan

Colors’ newly launched series Ek Shringar – Swaabhiman (Rajshri Productions) is witnessing a dramatic engagement sequence of Meghna (Sangeita Chauhan) and Kunal (Sahil Uppal).

In the recent episodes, viewers have seen that Sujaan Singh (Kanwarjit Paintal) has given 25 Lakh to his driver and asks him to give it to Sharda (Prachi Shah Pandya), but he gives it to Choti Mami. We hear that in the forthcoming episodes of the show, there would be lot of confusion to be witnessed.

Read on –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming tracks of the series, Sharda will visit her in-law's place with the wedding card to invite them for the wedding. She meets her brother- in-law who offers her money for the wedding but he applies a condition while offering the money to her. Sharda assumes his intentions as wrong.”

“Further, Naina (Ankita Sharma) will see that there is no electricity in the venue and on the other hand, Sujaan Singh will assume that Sharda has accepted the cash,” continued our source.

We tried contacting Ankita, but she remained unavailable for comments.

Stay tuned for more updates.