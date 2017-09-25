He is a powerhouse of talent. He is one of the most handsome and stylish actors of T-town. He is the superstar of Bengal. Well, we are talking about Prosenjit Chatterjee, our very own Bumbada.

The who's who of the industry has collaborated with Chatterjee for their respective projects. And it wouldn't be an exaggeration to state that those who haven’t worked with him yet, wish to work with him soon. But readers, did you ever wonder with whom the superstar likes to work the most? Read on to know-

The Yeti Obhijaan, Jaatishwar and Autograph fame actor said to TellyChakkar.com, “Actually, I enjoy working with everyone. I am very disciplined and passionate about cinema. I only know about cinema and when I do a film, I get completely involved with the project so you can say; it becomes my film as well.”

“So, end of the day, with whoever I work with, they love me not just as Bumbada but also as the actor Prosenjit Chatterjee. I feel everyone, right from Soumitra Chattopadhyay to my juniors like Santu (Aryann Bhowmik’s character name in Yeti Obhijaan), loves to be associated with me and I also enjoy working with them. So, I won’t be able to name a particular person with whom I like working the most,” he added with a warm smile.

