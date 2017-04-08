Read to know why Kanchan was upset with Zee Bangla Cinema Originals

Actor Kanchan Mullick, who is a popular face in Bengali films and television shows, says that at the outset he was upset with the team of Zee Bangla Cinema Originals as they were not calling him for any film.

He candidly said to media recently, “Zee Bangla Cinema Originals built the habit of watching films on TV. If I am not packed with work, I make sure to watch the film when they release on TV. And after watching the film, I myself call the actors to express my views about their work.”

“But I was really upset with Zee Bangla Cinema Originals as they were not calling me for any film. Then one fine day, I got a call and it of course came from my friend Raj (Chakraborty) for the film ‘Selfie'r Phandey’. Now again I am doing a film with him,” he added with a smile.

This is called true friendship. Isn't it?

For the uninitiated, Zee Bangla Cinema Originals make films which are premiered not in halls but television.

And Kanchan is playing a key role in the upcoming Zee Bangla Cinema Originals film Nimki Phulki which is produced by Raj Chakraborty Productions and directed by Abhimanyu Mukherjee.

Starring Manali Dey and Sreeparna Roy in lead roles, it will premiere on Zee Bangla Cinema on 9th April at 6 pm.

